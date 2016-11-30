Chatham News

The Big Dig: Shoveling Out From The First Big Snow Of 2017

When dawn broke Sunday, Lower Cape residents were greeted by about a foot of snow.  Official me...

Video: The Breakthrough, 30 Years Later

Thirty years ago, the ocean broke through North Beach opposite Chatham Lighthouse.  Today, the e...

Court Rules Avis Chase Cottages To Remain With Philadelphia Group

CHATHAM – The Avis Chase cottages in the Old Village, vacant for the past two seasons, may once ...

Harwich News

New School Building Proposed For Cape Cod Tech

PLEASANT LAKE ─ The Cape Cod Tech school building committee has voted, and their decision has ...

For HPD's Donna Tavano, Retirement Is A New Chapter

HARWICH — Having served 23 years with the Harwich Police Department, Donna Idman Tavano has an...

LeBlanc Purchases Allen Harbor Marine Service Facilities

HARWICH — Allen Harbor Marine Service will be celebrating its 90 th year in business this year,...

Orleans News

Fire At Comcast Interrupts Internet, TV Service

ORLEANS — A smoky fire in an electrical panel at Comcast's facility on Locust Road Wednesday, ...

Selectmen McGrath, Dunford Have Different Views On Running Again

ORLEANS — Selectmen Chairman Sims McGrath, whose term ends this May, is ready to move on if so...

Candle Maker's Light Shines Brightly On Main Street

ORLEANS — In a world full of gadgets, it's refreshing to visit the candle maker on Main Street...

Sports

Jordan Fisher To Be Honored With Memorial Basketball Tournament Saturday

HARWICH ─ In the family that is Cape Cod basketball, Jordan Fisher was not only well known, bu...

Monomoy's Marina Small Taking Her Winning Ways To Westfield State

HARWICH ─ Field hockey has been a lifelong passion for Monomoy senior Marina Small, who proved...

Looking Back On Sports In 2016

The end of the year is an excellent time to reflect, recharge, and especially remember, and in t...

Features

'Helping Neighbors' Reaches Goal, Thanks To Secret Donor

It was a struggle, but with support from dozens of Cape Cod Chronicle readers – and a remarkable...

'Patriots Day' Screening, Dinner, To Benefit Arrendondo Foundation

CHATHAM — In what promises to be a memorable evening, the Chatham Orpheum Theater will hold a ...

Chatham Council On Aging January Events

CHATHAM – The following council on aging events are scheduled during January. Most take place at...

Opinion

Harwich After The Holiday Season

Tomorrow is Twelfth Night, the last day of the traditional Christmas season, but for many the ho...

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 5

Questions Plans For Historic Home Editor: The house at 271 Stage Harbor Rd. was a secon...

Looking Ahead

More than a few people are anxious about the coming year. After the nasty tenor of the president...

Focus on...

Health: County Health Service Turns 90

Ninety years ago, Cape Cod became the first region in New England to establish a county health d...

School News, Dec. 22

Chatham Elementary School Traffic And Pickup To be good neighbors to surrounding homes...

Chatham Jewelers Celebrates 65 Years On Main Street

Last Friday Chatham Jewelers, Inc. celebrated its 65 th anniversary—a noteworthy milestone for ...

Obituaries

Sophie Wanda (Mastalerz) Szlosek

            Sophie Wanda (Mastalerz) Szlosek, 96, passed away on November 8th in Chatham. ...

Ethel Grant (Forgeron) Porter

Ethel Grant (Forgeron) Porter, 92 1924 - 2016               CHATHAM - Ethel was born,...

Corrine Andrews Moore

Corrine Andrews Moore, 93, of Chatham, passed away Thursday, November 17.  Born in Quincy in 192...

Chronicle Supplements