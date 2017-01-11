Chatham News ➤
CHATHAM — Town Manager Jill Goldsmith presented selectmen Tuesday with a balanced, level-servi...
On a cloudy and damp afternoon a few days before the beginning of the second annual knit-a-tho...
CHATHAM – The legal fight between the Chatham Bars Inn and the town – or at least the rhetorical...
Harwich News ➤
HARWICH ─ Beverly Johnson never thought at the age of 80 she'd be part of a public protest. Ho...
HARWICH — The permitting process for restoration of the face of Brooks Free Library has the hist...
HARWICH — Town officials are asking federal and state representatives to help give the Army Corp...
Orleans News ➤
ORLEANS — Town Administrator John Kelly's recommended operating budget for the fiscal year beg...
ORLEANS — Donald Trump was the man who wasn't there. As the Nauset Interfaith Association A...
ORLEANS — With significant borrowing for capital projects on the horizon, there was good news ...
Sports ➤
DENNIS ─ It's been a season of growth for the Cape Cod Furies, who showed off their improved s...
HYANNIS ─ It's not every day that nearly every member of a varsity basketball team gets a chan...
Chatham baseball fans planning future trips to Cooperstown will want to be on the lookout for a ...
Features ➤
The holidays are over, the sounds of First Night have faded and it’s early January in Chatham. W...
CHATHAM – For nearly 90 years, a small enclave on the shores of Mill Pond has seen the genesis o...
HARWICH – Hells Angels and thousands of hippies gathered in May 1972 at the Province Lands Visi...
Opinion ➤
“There’s a party going on right here A celebration to last throughout the years So bring y...
From our somewhat isolated enclave here at the Cape's elbow, we've watched the way the new admin...
ARL To The Rescue Editor: Our thanks to the Animal Rescue League of Boston in Brewster for...
Focus on... ➤
Chatham Elementary School A Bullying and Cyber Communication Awareness presentation for par...
CHATHAM — It's a workplace truism: stress in an employee's home life leads to stress on the jo...
Newly minted Chatham Historical Society Trustee Stuart Green has been hard at work recently, see...
Obituaries ➤
Warren G. Sprague Warren G. Sprague, 89, of Ch...
Robert H. Norman 1927-2017 CHATHAM- Robert H. Norman, loving h...
Helene Trupp Wilson Helene Trupp Wilson beloved mother, sister, and frie...