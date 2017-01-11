Chatham News

Goldsmith Proposes $30.12M Operating Budget For FY18

CHATHAM — Town Manager Jill Goldsmith presented selectmen Tuesday with a balanced, level-servi...

Second Knit-a-Thon Aims To Create 50 Blankets For Homeless

On a cloudy and damp afternoon a few days before the beginning of the second annual knit-a-tho...

CBI: Town Trying To Inflict Economic Harm Over Fish Pier Easement Dispute

CHATHAM – The legal fight between the Chatham Bars Inn and the town – or at least the rhetorical...

Harwich News

Harwich Stand Echoes National And International Solidarity Marches

HARWICH ─ Beverly Johnson never thought at the age of 80 she'd be part of a public protest. Ho...

Historical Commission Wants Color For Brooks Free Library

HARWICH — The permitting process for restoration of the face of Brooks Free Library has the hist...

Town Makes Plea To Corps On Saquatucket Project

HARWICH — Town officials are asking federal and state representatives to help give the Army Corp...

Orleans News

Proposed FY18 Budget Squeezes Under 2½ Cap

ORLEANS — Town Administrator John Kelly's recommended operating budget for the fiscal year beg...

Lower Cape MLK Breakfast Unites And Inspires

ORLEANS — Donald Trump was the man who wasn't there. As the Nauset Interfaith Association A...

Town Finances: Healthy And Getting Healthier

ORLEANS — With significant borrowing for capital projects on the horizon, there was good news ...

Sports

Furies Battle To A Tie With Dolphins

DENNIS ─ It's been a season of growth for the Cape Cod Furies, who showed off their improved s...

Sharks Outrun Navigators 44-14 In Girls Hoops

HYANNIS ─ It's not every day that nearly every member of a varsity basketball team gets a chan...

Former Chatham Player Jeff Bagwell Earns Hall Of Fame Nod

Chatham baseball fans planning future trips to Cooperstown will want to be on the lookout for a ...

Features

Friends Of Monomoy Theatre Experience Week-long Immersion In London Stage Scene

The holidays are over, the sounds of First Night have faded and it’s early January in Chatham. W...

New Boatyard Owners Will Carry On Culture Of Wooden Boat Building

CHATHAM – For nearly 90 years, a small enclave on the shores of Mill Pond has seen the genesis o...

How The National Seashore Saved The Outer Cape From Over Development

HARWICH – Hells Angels and thousands of hippies gathered in May 1972 at the Province Lands Visi...

Opinion

A Puritan Would Have Hated It

“There’s a party going on right here A celebration to last throughout the years So bring y...

Just The (Alt) Facts

From our somewhat isolated enclave here at the Cape's elbow, we've watched the way the new admin...

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 26

ARL To The Rescue Editor: Our thanks to the Animal Rescue League of Boston in Brewster for...

Focus on...

School News, Jan. 26

Chatham Elementary School A Bullying and Cyber Communication Awareness presentation for par...

Business: From Stress To Substance Abuse, New Partnership Brings Help

CHATHAM — It's a workplace truism: stress in an employee's home life leads to stress on the jo...

Senior Page: Stuart Green, Giving Back Through Nonprofits

Newly minted Chatham Historical Society Trustee Stuart Green has been hard at work recently, see...

Obituaries

Warren G. Sprague

Warren G. Sprague             Warren G. Sprague, 89, of Ch...

Robert H. Norman

Robert H. Norman 1927-2017                     CHATHAM- Robert H. Norman, loving h...

Helene Trupp Wilson

Helene Trupp Wilson                   Helene Trupp Wilson beloved mother, sister, and frie...

