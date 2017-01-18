Chatham News

Monomoy Budget Up 5.49%, Chatham's Share Increases

Superintendent Scott Carpenter has presented his draft fiscal 2018 spending plan for the Monomoy...

Monomoy Announces New School Start Times For The Fall

Some elementary school students could be boarding buses before 7 a.m. under new starting times a...

Taylor Will Seek Reelection

CHATHAM — Saying he will not be silenced by critics, Seth Taylor intends to seek a second term...

Harwich News

Town Officials Push For White At Brooks Library

HARWICH — Selectmen made it clear Monday night the new coat of paint for Brooks Free Library sho...

Former Selectman Ballantine Will Run Again

HARWICH — Former selectman Larry Ballantine has taken out nomination papers for another run for ...

Committee Revisits Votes On CPA Funds

HARWICH — The community preservation committee gathered in a legally posted meeting last Thursda...

Orleans News

Task Force Has Lots To Say About Orleans Ponds

ORLEANS — It was a cold day for a walking tour of the town's freshwater ponds, but members of...

Downtown Zoning Hearing Draws Support, Critiques

ORLEANS — Planning board members may have found their way forward with an even more complicate...

Proposed FY18 Budget Squeezes Under 2½ Cap

ORLEANS — Town Administrator John Kelly's recommended operating budget for the fiscal year beg...

Sports

Rising Above: Monomoy's Mazulis Leaves Doubters In His Dust

HARWICH/CHATHAM ─ Monomoy senior boys basketball captain Chris Mazulis has a message for his h...

Monomoy Boys Edge Closer To Postseason With Big Wins

HARWICH ─ Last week was a good one for the Monomoy boys basketball team. Not only did they edg...

Local Pats Fan Honored For Commitment To Being A Designated Driver

HARWICH/FOXBOROUGH ─ When Rick Glasheen of Harwich initially signed up to be a designated driv...

Features

School News, Feb. 2

Harwich Elementary School One hundred dictionaries were donated to third grade students fro...

Academy's 'Driving Miss Daisy' Gets Better With Age

The Academy of Performing Arts’ third reprisal of “Driving Miss Daisy” is a heartwarming period ...

Friends Of Monomoy Theatre Experience Week-long Immersion In London Stage Scene

The holidays are over, the sounds of First Night have faded and it’s early January in Chatham. W...

Opinion

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2

Gratitude All Around Editor: Wow! Your article in the Jan. 19 Chronicle ("Look For The Goo...

The Morning Tweets

“Good morning, Mr. President.” “Good morning Sean. And it is a good morning, an American morn...

Harwich: Past, Present And Future?

Robert Siegel, host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” interviewing Alan Burdick about his book “...

Focus on...

Health: Breastfeeding Task Force Seeks 'Baby Friendly' Certification For Hospital

Health care professionals agree that, when it comes to feeding baby, the best formula is breast ...

School News, Jan. 26

Chatham Elementary School A Bullying and Cyber Communication Awareness presentation for par...

Business: From Stress To Substance Abuse, New Partnership Brings Help

CHATHAM — It's a workplace truism: stress in an employee's home life leads to stress on the jo...

Obituaries

Robert G. Dow

Robert G. Dow             Robert G. Dow, 78, of Chatham pa...

John (Jack) Joseph Heavey, Jr.

John (Jack) Joseph Heavey, Jr.               John (Jack...

Hope Miller Craven, 99

Hope Miller Craven, 99 1917—2016   Hope was born at home on January 5, 1917, the eldest...

Chronicle Supplements