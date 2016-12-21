Chatham News

Selectman's Email On Fire Chief Job May Violate Law

CHATHAM – An email sent Monday by Selectman Amanda Love to her fellow board members appears to h...

Officials Debate Value Of Eldredge Garage Property

CHATHAM — In the summertime, a parking space in downtown Chatham can be priceless. But breakin...

Chatham's Justin Post Takes Top Building Job In Wellfleet

CHATHAM – Justin Post, the town's building commissioner for the past four years, has resigned to...

Harwich News

AmeriCorps Works Through Snow Drifts In Thompson's Field

HARWICH — Neither snow nor cold weather could keep AmeriCorps of Cape Cod staff members away fro...

Passed Over Again, Clark Hunkers Down In Harwich

HARWICH — Town Administrator Christopher Clark said on Tuesday he plans to remain in town and di...

Selectmen Hughes And Lamantia Calling It Quits

HARWICH — It could be an interesting election season with two long-serving members of the board ...

Orleans News

Town Finances: Healthy And Getting Healthier

ORLEANS — With significant borrowing for capital projects on the horizon, there was good news ...

Fire At Comcast Interrupts TV, Internet Service

ORLEANS — A smoky fire in an electrical panel at Comcast's facility on Locust Road Wednesday, Ja...

Selectmen McGrath, Dunford Have Different Views On Running Again

ORLEANS — Selectmen Chairman Sims McGrath, whose term ends this May, is ready to move on if so...

Sports

Monomoy Girls Stymie Seahawks, Stand Strong Against Storm

OSTERVILLE/HARWICH ─ The Monomoy girls basketball team tucked two league wins under its cap in...

Sharks Fall To Vineyarders, Defeat Sturgis West In League Action

HARWICH ─ The Sharks started strong but couldn't sustain their momentum against Martha's Viney...

Kat's Pause: Remembering Roy

In more than a decade of sports reporting, I've definitely had the opportunity to meet my fair s...

Features

Blizzard Blankets Area In Season's First Major Snowfall

More than a foot of snow – 14.5 inches was reported in East Harwich and South Chatham – fell in ...

School News, Jan. 12

Chatham Elementary School Over the past two weeks, Mrs. Cleary's class conducted short rese...

Old Posters Recall Early Days Of Chatham Orpheum Theater

When it opened more than a century ago, the Chatham Orpheum Theater, like most movie houses of t...

Opinion

Two Faucets

It has certainly been a tumultuous few months, with Harwich Town Administrator Christopher Clark...

Untangled

The winds had been strong for days; maybe that was why there was so much debris on our beach. A ...

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 12

Cooperative Effort Warms The Heart Editor: It warmed my cold winter heart to read your Dec...

Focus on...

Senior Page: Stuart Green, Giving Back Through Nonprofits

Newly minted Chatham Historical Society Trustee Stuart Green has been hard at work recently, see...

Health: County Health Service Turns 90

Ninety years ago, Cape Cod became the first region in New England to establish a county health d...

School News, Dec. 22

Chatham Elementary School Traffic And Pickup To be good neighbors to surrounding homes...

Obituaries

Helen Hardman Krumpe

Helen Hardman Krumpe               Helen (Schmidt) Hardman Krumpe, 102, of Brewster, passe...

Helen K. Katz

Helen K. Katz                It is with sadness that the family of Helen K. Katz announces...

Eugene P. Salvati

      Eugene P. Salvati, M.D. of Martinsville, N.J. and Chatham, passed away on December 8, 2016...

Chronicle Supplements