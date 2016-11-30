Chatham News

Big Crowds Celebrate First Night

A sold-out First Night was underway Saturday, with large crowds downtown celebrating the New Yea...

Read more from Big Crowds Celebrate First Night

Chatham Selectmen Back Eldredge Garage Purchase

CHATHAM – Selectmen voted Tuesday to support town purchase of the Eldredge Garage property at 36...

Read more from Chatham Selectmen Back Eldredge Garage Purchase

Everything's Ready For Chatham's 26th First Night Celebration

CHATHAM – By early this week, some 80 percent of this year's 7,500 First Night Chatham buttons...

Read more from Everything's Ready For Chatham's 26th First Night Celebration

Harwich News

'Helping Neighbors' Campaign Sprints To The Finish

With the clock running down on The Chronicle's annual “Helping Neighbors” campaign for the Famil...

Read more from 'Helping Neighbors' Campaign Sprints To The Finish

A Haunted Forest Proposed For Halloween In Harwich

HARWICH — Grand Slam Entertainment has some haunting plans for the commercial site it operates a...

Read more from A Haunted Forest Proposed For Halloween In Harwich

Opposition Builds Against Chatham Road Farm

HARWICH — Abutters are pushing to see how resilient The Resilient Family Farm will be in a resid...

Read more from Opposition Builds Against Chatham Road Farm

Orleans News

2016: It Wasn't All About Wastewater

ORLEANS — In many ways, the last quarter of the year was a watershed for water quality efforts...

Read more from 2016: It Wasn't All About Wastewater

Reassurance Programs Make For Happier Holidays

ORLEANS — We all want to be home for the holidays. But what if we can't remember where home is...

Read more from Reassurance Programs Make For Happier Holidays

Nauset Middle School Eyed As Backup Discharge Site

ORLEANS — The town will ask the Nauset Regional School District to allow testing at the middle...

Read more from Nauset Middle School Eyed As Backup Discharge Site

Sports

Looking Back On Sports In 2016

The end of the year is an excellent time to reflect, recharge, and especially remember, and in t...

Read more from Looking Back On Sports In 2016

Furies Showing Strength As Season Starts

ORLEANS ─ The 2016-17 season is officially under way for the Furies girls varsity ice hockey t...

Read more from Furies Showing Strength As Season Starts

Bumpy Ride For Monomoy Boys Hoops

HARWICH ─ The Monomoy boys varsity basketball team might have suffered two tough losses in the...

Read more from Bumpy Ride For Monomoy Boys Hoops

Features

2016 In Photos

Sharks.  Orcas. Bridges. A new fire station.  A new reef.   These are just some of the events...

Read more from 2016 In Photos

2016 Was A Lively Year For The Arts

Chatham, Harwich and Orleans are meccas for art lovers. In 2016 both homegrown talent and visiti...

Read more from 2016 Was A Lively Year For The Arts

'Rogue One' A Welcome Addition To The Star Wars Franchise

One year ago, The Force Awakened. The first new “Star Wars” film since George Lucas’ ill-con...

Read more from 'Rogue One' A Welcome Addition To The Star Wars Franchise

Opinion

Letters to the Editor, Dec. 29

Use Freedom Of Speech Now Editor: I do not know Tom Johnson, Sr., but he speaks truth when...

Read more from Letters to the Editor, Dec. 29

In Memorium

It's the time of year to look back and remember not only the events of the past year, as we do i...

Read more from In Memorium

It's Not Too Late For 'Helping Neighbors' In 2016

Thanks to your generosity and a last-minute surge in donations, the Chronicle's Helping Neighbor...

Read more from It's Not Too Late For 'Helping Neighbors' In 2016

Focus on...

School News, Dec. 22

Chatham Elementary School Traffic And Pickup To be good neighbors to surrounding homes...

Read more from School News, Dec. 22

Chatham Jewelers Celebrates 65 Years On Main Street

Last Friday Chatham Jewelers, Inc. celebrated its 65 th anniversary—a noteworthy milestone for ...

Read more from Chatham Jewelers Celebrates 65 Years On Main Street

Seniors: 'Santa Tom' Eldredge: The Real Thing

Go ahead. Try to pull off Tom Eldredg'e Santa beard. “Ouch! It's the real thing,” he says, ...

Read more from Seniors: 'Santa Tom' Eldredge: The Real Thing

Obituaries

Sophie Wanda (Mastalerz) Szlosek

            Sophie Wanda (Mastalerz) Szlosek, 96, passed away on November 8th in Chatham. ...

Read more from Sophie Wanda (Mastalerz) Szlosek

Ethel Grant (Forgeron) Porter

Ethel Grant (Forgeron) Porter, 92 1924 - 2016               CHATHAM - Ethel was born,...

Read more from Ethel Grant (Forgeron) Porter

Corrine Andrews Moore

Corrine Andrews Moore, 93, of Chatham, passed away Thursday, November 17.  Born in Quincy in 192...

Read more from Corrine Andrews Moore

Chronicle Supplements