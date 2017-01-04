Chatham News

'Calamity Of Errors' Led To Town Meeting Request To Pay Back Taxes

CHATHAM – For eight years, Karolyn McClelland has lived with the possibility of losing her home ...

Selectmen Brush Up On Open Meeting Law

CHATHAM — Saying Selectman Amanda Love clearly didn't intend to circumvent the Open Meeting La...

Eldredge Garage Purchase Focus Of Special Town Meeting

CHATHAM – Town purchase of the downtown Eldredge Garage property will be the main focus of next ...

Harwich News

Selectmen Approve Middle School Rental Use Policy

HARWICH — Town officials are ready to move forward with the rental of space at the Harwich Middl...

Irregularities Cited In CPC's Vote

HARWICH — Recreation is the big winner when it comes to accessing Community Preservation Act fun...

New Harwich Housing Plan Cites Need For Rental Housing

HARWICH — The town's population has decreased by 1.5 percent over the past 15 years, but Harwich...

Orleans News

Lower Cape MLK Breakfast Unites And Inspires

ORLEANS — Donald Trump was the man who wasn't there. As the Nauset Interfaith Association A...

Town Finances: Healthy And Getting Healthier

ORLEANS — With significant borrowing for capital projects on the horizon, there was good news ...

Fire At Comcast Interrupts TV, Internet Service

ORLEANS — A smoky fire in an electrical panel at Comcast's facility on Locust Road Wednesday, Ja...

Sports

Sharks Cruise Past Crusaders In Second Half Victory

HARWICH ─ In a matchup between cross-town rivals, the second half made the difference as Monomoy...

Hoops Clinic Aims To Inspire Future Sharks

HARWICH ─ Members of the Monomoy girls and boys varsity basketball teams got a taste of the co...

Crusaders Play To Tie With Monarchs In Boys Ice Hockey Action

HYANNIS ─ When the Mashpee-Monomoy Monarchs boys varsity ice hockey team hosted the Cape Tech-...

Features

New Boatyard Owners Will Carry On Culture Of Wooden Boat Building

CHATHAM – For nearly 90 years, a small enclave on the shores of Mill Pond has seen the genesis o...

How The National Seashore Saved The Outer Cape From Over Development

HARWICH – Hells Angels and thousands of hippies gathered in May 1972 at the Province Lands Visi...

School News, Jan. 19

Harwich Elementary School   MAP Tests Online Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) wi...

Opinion

Time To Expand Downtown Parking

Parking in downtown Chatham has been a matter of public concern since, well, way back. Chamber o...

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 19

Donations Keep Kids Warm Editor: Chatham, you have done it again! Community organizations,...

The Night Walk

When mixing in a food processor with frozen berries, heavy cream is not interchangeable with Gre...

Focus on...

Business: From Stress To Substance Abuse, New Partnership Brings Help

CHATHAM — It's a workplace truism: stress in an employee's home life leads to stress on the jo...

Senior Page: Stuart Green, Giving Back Through Nonprofits

Newly minted Chatham Historical Society Trustee Stuart Green has been hard at work recently, see...

Health: County Health Service Turns 90

Ninety years ago, Cape Cod became the first region in New England to establish a county health d...

Obituaries

Hertha R. Smith

         Hertha R. Smith, 76, of Chatham passed away peacefully on January 15th surrounded by...

Edward William Balicki

Edward William Balicki died peacefully Wednesday, January 11th, 2017, surrounded by his loving f...

Helen Hardman Krumpe

Helen Hardman Krumpe               Helen (Schmidt) Hardman Krumpe, 102, of Brewster, passe...

Chronicle Supplements